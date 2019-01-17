Sheldon Whitehouse: We Are ‘Moving Toward Indictment and Charges of the President’ (VIDEO)

Appearing Tuesday Evening On Cnn’s Cuomo Primetime, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-ri), A Member Of The Senate Judiciary Committee, Told Host Christopher Cuomo That Prosecutors Are “moving Toward Indictment And Charges” Against President Donald Trump.

SEN. SHELDON WHITEHOUSE: I think that if there are crimes that he has committed, he should be indicted. I do not at all subscribe to the OLC theory that a president can’t be indicted. I think that the Office of Legal Counsel and Department of Justice bends over backward to take the most executive branch-friendly position that it possibly can. I think a court taking a look at this would say “no, no, no, no, no,” and if you look at the Nixon precedents and others, they don’t align with a president not being answerable to the public in this way. And it would create a terrible situation. You have a president, who the public knows is the subject of a criminal investigation, may very well be involved in criminal activity, and you don’t get a resolution of that question? You don’t get pressure on him to answer questions and get out? That doesn’t seem like an appropriate way to deal with it.– READ MORE