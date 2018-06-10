West Point Grad Who Went Viral for ‘Communism Will Win’ Gets Dealt Justice Courtesy of US Military

The West Point graduate who achieved viral infamy for writing “Communism Will Win” on the underside of his military-issue hat and then tweeting a picture of it in 2017 has received an Other Than Honorable discharge by the military, the Daily Wire reported.

As of June, U.S. Army infantry officer Spenser Rapone is now former U.S. Army infantry officer Spenser Rapone. Yes, the infamous member of the Democratic Socialists of America who still has been in the military despite the fact that his Twitter feed looks like a vulgar issue of Pravda has apparently been formally separated from the military.

That’s at least the news from the Socialism 2018 event in July, where he is scheduled to speak.

“Spenser Rapone is a former Army Ranger and Infantry Officer recently separated from the military for speaking out against its imperialist violence,” Rapone’s blurb for the conference read.

“He enlisted as an infantryman out of high school in 2010, and deployed to Afghanistan in 2011. After returning from his combat tour, he applied and was accepted into the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY in 2012, graduating and receiving his commission in May 2016.

“Deciding he could no longer stomach the immorality of US imperialism, he spoke out against the reprehensible actions of the military in September 2017. He ultimately resigned his commission, and was separated from the Army in June 2018 with an Other Than Honorable discharge.”

That part about how “he spoke out against the reprehensible actions of the military in September 2017” involved him the infamous picture of himself with the uniform cap, under the hashtag “#VetsForKaepernick.” – READ MORE

