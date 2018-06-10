Bernie Stoops to Entirely New Low, Won’t Even Endorse His Son’s Congressional Nomination

Liberalism is supposedly about helping people — by taking money from others, of course — but one of the most liberal senators in the United States is apparently hesitating to even help his own son.

Bernie Sanders is famous for losing to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary, and for openly being a socialist who advocates radical far-left policies like wealth redistribution.

It seems Sanders has some equally radical policies when it comes to his own family. According to The Daily Caller, the Democratic socialist has refused to endorse his son, who is running for Congress in New Hampshire.

“(S)ince his son announced his run for Congress in February, the current senator has yet to publicly support or even visit the state his son is campaigning for against eight other Democratic candidates,” the outlet reported.

Sanders did say that he is “proud” of the work his son has done, but gave a vague reason for not endorsing his progeny.

“Levi has spent his life in service to low-income and working families, and I am very proud of all that he has done,” the senator told the Boston Globe.

“In our family, however, we do not believe in dynastic politics. Levi is running his own campaign in his own way,” the elder Sanders said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1