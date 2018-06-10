Bill Maher Admits He Is Actively Rooting for Economy To Crash

When you’re rich and liberal like Bill Maher and the president is a conservative, you can hope that the economy will crash. After all, you’ve got all the money you probably need, right?

That’s at least the message from Maher, who says he’s “sorry if that hurts people” but he’s “hoping for” the economy to tank, if just because it would be one way voters would quickly get sick of President Donald Trump.

The exchange happened on Maher’s HBO show Friday, when he asked commentator Shermichael Singleton about how goeth the economy.

“Could I ask about the economy? Because this economy is going pretty well,” Maher asked, according to Mediaite.

This caused Singleton to chuckle off camera.

“What? Why was that funny?” Maher asked.

“It is going well,” Singleton said, then after a pause added: “For now.”

“Thank you, that’s my question,” Maher continued. “I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point. And by the way, I’m hoping for it. Because I think one you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy.

“So please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people, but it’s either root for a recession or you lose your democracy.” – READ MORE

