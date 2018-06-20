West Point Communist Graduate Has Been Discharged — He Has One Final Vulgar Message for the Military

The U.S. Army has decided to give Lt. Spenser Rapone an other-than-honorable discharge for advocating for communism while in uniform when he was graduating from the United States Military Academy.

“Due to privacy act restrictions, we are limited in what information we can provide. We can confirm, however, that the Army conducted a full investigation, and that appropriate action was taken,” Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Nina Hil said in an email to IJR. “We now consider the matter closed.”

“I consider myself a revolutionary socialist,” Rapone told The Associated Press.

“I would encourage all soldiers who have a conscience to lay down their arms and join me and so many others who are willing to stop serving the agents of imperialism and join us in a revolutionary movement,” Rapone added.

On his Twitter account, Rapone posted his final message for the military on Monday – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1