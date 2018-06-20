Ann Coulter: ‘Of Course’ the Left Is ‘Using Children’ to Push Open Borders (VIDEO)

New York Times Best-selling Author And Populist Conservative Columnist Ann Coulter Says It Is Typical Of The Establishment Media And Political Left To Use The Issue Of Child Border Crossers Arriving At The U.s.-mexico Border To Push Their Open Borders Agenda.

In an interview with talk radio host Howie Carr, Coulter said, “of course” media pundits, the open borders lobby, and Democrats are using President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy at the border as a way to gain support for their preferred mass immigration and cheap labor economic model.

Who cares if this started under Trump or Obama. What the Left’s argument is: “Trump is a liar, therefore we get to wreck your country.” No, no these are fake phony frauds. This is a political movement to bring people in. Of course they’re using children. Of course they’re having children weeping and crying. What are we going to do, take in all of Latin America? And by the way, these are the people who say that America itself, “Oh, we’re a hateful country, we’re misogynist and the rape culture, and we’re so racist, racist, racist.” They’re always telling us how racist Americans are. Why would you want to bring people into a country that’s such a horrible place? [Emphasis added] – READ MORE

