Cotton: Democrats Want ‘Open Borders,’ Give Illegal Immigrants a ‘Get-Out-of-Jail-Free’ Card (VIDEO)

Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) said Tuesday that his Democratic colleagues in Congress want open borders and to give migrants who enter the U.S. illegally a “get-out-of-jail-free card.”

“What the Democrats are proposing is their most radical open borders lawless proposal yet,” Cotton told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “Forty-nine Democrats have now supported a bill by Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) that says children at the border are literally a get-out-of-jail-free card.”

Cotton was referencing the Keep Families Together Act, a bill introduced by Feinstein to stop the separation of families apprehended for crossing the border illegally. The legislation would prohibit authorities from separating children from their parents within 100 miles of the U.S. border, except for instances of abuse, neglect, or other circumstances. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1