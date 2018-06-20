True Pundit

Cotton: Democrats Want ‘Open Borders,’ Give Illegal Immigrants a ‘Get-Out-of-Jail-Free’ Card (VIDEO)

Posted on
Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) said Tuesday that his Democratic colleagues in Congress want open borders and to give migrants who enter the U.S. illegally a “get-out-of-jail-free card.”

“What the Democrats are proposing is their most radical open borders lawless proposal yet,” Cotton told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “Forty-nine Democrats have now supported a bill by Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.)  that says children at the border are literally a get-out-of-jail-free card.”

Cotton was referencing the Keep Families Together Act, a bill introduced by Feinstein to stop the separation of families apprehended for crossing the border illegally. The legislation would prohibit authorities from separating children from their parents within 100 miles of the U.S. border, except for instances of abuse, neglect, or other circumstances. – READ MORE

