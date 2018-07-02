‘We’re not going to go home’: Another entry to courageous Jim Acosta’s diary of defiance

Centuries from now, historians will remember this as the moment when the free press…

Actually, it’s doubtful that this will be remembered at all. It’s nothing new from CNN reporter Jim Acosta, who routinely makes a spectacle of himself before lauding himself as brave for when confronted with people who challenge his reporting.

"People are going to yell at us. They're going to tell us to go home. We're not going to go home." –@Acosta just now on @CNN — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) July 1, 2018

It is another entry to Acosta’s growing diary of defiance.- READ MORE

