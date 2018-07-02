Here’s what Trump actually said about appointing a SCOTUS justice who’ll overturn Roe v. Wade

Appearing on “Sunday Morning Futures” with the Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, President Donald Trump discussed appointing a judge to the Supreme Court who would overturn the Roe v. Wade decision and make the legalization of abortion an issue for the states to individually decide.

Trump basically signals he will appoint a judge who could overturn Roe v. Wade, even as he says he may not directly ask the question because people told him he shouldn’t. pic.twitter.com/UbOC8SeLII — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 1, 2018

There is a lot of process yet to go, starting with Trump naming a nominee. Seating another pro-life judge to the Supreme Court does seem to be a priority for the president. – READ MORE

