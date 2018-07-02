ABC attempts to expose potential SCOTUS nominee Don Willett’s ‘odd’ social media habits

ABC has published an in-depth report on the social media habits of a potential Supreme Court nominee, Judge Don Willett.

From Twitter fingers to judicial decisions: Examining a potential SCOTUS nominee's odd social media habits. https://t.co/7BXwJbqLoC pic.twitter.com/4GhXpYMAZ7 — ABC News (@ABC) June 30, 2018

In the expose, ABC finds that Willett has published pictures of puppies and cornbread shaped like his home state, Texas:

This article suggests that making Dad jokes on Twitter disqualifies you from SCOTUS https://t.co/MbckNRhVnE — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 1, 2018

LMAO. The title of this @ABC article on @JusticeWillett is “Potential Supreme Court nominee has odd Twitter history.” The article (which has no byline btw) includes four Tweets that I’ve included below along w/ the piece’s surrounding “analysis”. Unreal.https://t.co/QE7c2b0JK1 pic.twitter.com/ZaQ5kHGSYO — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) July 1, 2018

“Willett, at the time a justice on the Supreme Court of Texas, tweeted out his son confusing “Eminem” and “eminent,” a picture of three puppies and a picture of cornbread shaped like his home state.” – READ MORE

