ABC attempts to expose potential SCOTUS nominee Don Willett’s ‘odd’ social media habits

ABC has published an in-depth report on the social media habits of a potential Supreme Court nominee, Judge Don Willett.

In the expose, ABC finds that Willett has published pictures of puppies and cornbread shaped like his home state, Texas:

“Willett, at the time a justice on the Supreme Court of Texas, tweeted out his son confusing “Eminem” and “eminent,” a picture of three puppies and a picture of cornbread shaped like his home state.” READ MORE

FAIL: ABC attempts to expose potential SCOTUS nominee Don Willett's 'odd' social media habits
Oh no, not dad jokes!

