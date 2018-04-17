Wells Fargo Bucks The Trend: Will Not Implement Anti-Gun Policy

Last week, Bank of America joined the ranks of Citigroup and other prominent businesses in the crusade against the Second Amendment by announcing that it would no longer lend money to manufacturers of “military-style” firearms — a euphemism for guns that look scary.

Wells Fargo & Co., however, has decided to buck that trend by leaving gun legislation and regulation where it belongs: with the U.S. government.

According to Reuters, Wells Fargo Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry told reporters that the bank is “not currently setting [gun] policy in our extension of credit.” Any change in gun policy, Shrewsberry said, should come at the hands of lawmakers, not financial institutions.

“The best way to make progress on these issues is through the political and legislative process,” he said. “In the meantime, Wells Fargo is engaging our customers that legally manufacture firearms and other stakeholders on what we can do together to promote better gun safety in our communities.” – READ MORE

