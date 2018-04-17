James Comey: I’ve Struggled with My Ego My Whole Life

Former FBI Director James Comey Stated In An Interview That He Has “struggled” His Whole Life With His “ego And– And A Sense That I– I Have To Be Careful Not To Fall In Love With My Own View Of Things.”

Comey addressed his self-described ego-centric tendencies in an exclusive interview with ABC News’ chief anchor George Stephanopoulos ahead of the release of his memoir on Tuesday.

Asked about this negative traits, Comey conceded that “my rap on myself is that– is that ego focus. That I– since I was a kid, I’ve had a sense of confidence. That I know I’m good at certain things. And there’s a danger that that will bleed over into pride, into not being open minded to the fact that I could be wrong and other people could have a better view of it.”

During the interview, Comey further stated he originally thought he would never write a book because authoring a memoir “always felt like an exercise in ego.”

“And one of the things I’ve struggled with my whole life is my ego and– and a sense that I– I have to be careful not to fall in love with my own view of things,” he added. “And so that battle with ego and my sense that memoirs are an exercise in ego convinced me I was never going to write a book.”

Comey claims he wrote the book out of a sense of duty to the U.S. – READ MORE

