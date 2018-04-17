Over 70 pounds of marijuana discovered during Indiana traffic stop: “Somebody’s 4/20 celebration is canceled”

“Somebody’s 4/20 celebration is canceled.”

That’s what Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine tweeted after officers seized more than 70 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Greenfield, Indiana on Monday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation, troopers will work with the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office to determine formal charges. The street value of the marijuana is estimated to be around $250,000. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1