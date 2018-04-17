View our Privacy Policy

Over 70 pounds of marijuana discovered during Indiana traffic stop: “Somebody’s 4/20 celebration is canceled”

“Somebody’s 4/20 celebration is canceled.”

That’s what Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine tweeted after officers seized more than 70 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Greenfield, Indiana on Monday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation, troopers will work with the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office to determine formal charges. The street value of the marijuana is estimated to be around $250,000. – READ MORE

