Lindsey Graham Calls for DOJ Inquiry into Biden-Ukraine Dealings

“Does the president [of the United States] have something to worry about in terms of that phone call he had with the leader of Ukraine?” asked anchor Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning of Sen. Lindsey Graham on her program, “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox News Channel.

Graham (shown above left, beside Attorney General Bill Barr) is chairman of the Judiciary Committee and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Replied Graham in no uncertain terms, “I think every president would have a lot to worry about if this phone call is handled the way they’re talking about. Can you imagine future presidents having a phone call with a foreign leader and it winds up going to Congress?” he added. “If that’s not an executive privilege moment, I don’t know what would be.”

The GOP senator also said, “So the foreign minister of the Ukraine said there’s no pressure. They have got the money. Nothing’s happened. But here’s something that really did surprise me. Joe Biden said everybody’s looked at this and found nothing. Who is everybody? Nobody’s looked at the Ukraine and the Bidens,” added Graham. “Nobody’s looked at the role the Ukraine played in the 2016 election. Do you think the media in America would really look at it and report on it if there was something bad for the Bidens or they unduly interfered in the 2016 election?”

On Sunday morning — just to add more texture and an update here — President Donald Trump hit back at 2020 Democratic front-runner Joe Biden about the growing controversy over a whistleblower complaint. – READ MORE