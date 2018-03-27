WEIRD: Preschool Tries To Erase Gender Norms By Forcing Children To Massage Feet, Walk In Snow

Preschools in Sweden are now trying to train children to be “gender neutral” by exposing them to a series of bizarre, gender-specific tasks they say help diminish natural gender-specific tendencies.

To “deconstruct” gender, and “counteract traditional gender roles and gender patterns,” teachers in Sweden avoid using terms like “boys” and “girls,” and instead say, simply, “friend,” or use a nationally-approved “gender neutral” pronoun, “hen.”

Teachers also force children to engage in opposite-gender “training events” that, were they performed in an American school, might prompt parents to file lawsuits. Boys are tasked with managing the play kitchens, while girls are taught to scream the word, “no,” at the top of their lungs — a talent certain to be appreciated by parents when they pick up their daughters at the end of the day.

Boys are also forced to massage each other’s feet, which teachers claim is a “female” activity. Girls are forced to walk barefoot in the snow to build up their (toxic) masculine tolerance. – READ MORE

