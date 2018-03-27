NBC Tried to Claim There Were 800,000 Gun Control Marchers in DC — Not Even Close

Initially, NBC News reported there were an estimated 800,000 people who registered to vote at the march on Saturday but then issued a “correction,” saying 800,000 is the number of people who participated, which is what the March for Our Lives organizers claimed the number to be in the nation’s capital:

Correction: The number of participants at the #MarchForOurLives event in DC is estimated at 800,000, but not 800,000 registering to vote. This tweet, noted here, will be deleted, and a corrected tweet will be issued. pic.twitter.com/MBlk67ufd6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 26, 2018

CBS News, however, reports there was actually an estimated 200,000 people at the march. The number comes from Digital Design & Imaging Service Inc. Organizers were hoping to reach a crowd size of 500,000. – READ MORE

