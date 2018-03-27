True Pundit

CNN Bemoans U.S. Vet’s Deportation. But They Bury What He Did Wrong.

CNN reported that Miguel Perez, 39, who was born in Mexico and emigrated to the U.S. at age eight, was “escorted across the U.S.-Mexico border from Texas and handed over to Mexican authorities Friday.”

Buried in the ninth paragraph of the CNN article was the fact that in 2010, Perez was convicted in Cook County, Illinois on charges related to delivering more than two pounds of cocaine to an undercover officer. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and his green card was revoked.

Here is how serious having more than two pounds of cocaine is: The state of Illinois has five levels of penalties for cocaine possession — less than 15 grams is considered a class 4 felony; between 15-99 grams is a class 1 felony with a penalty of 4-15 years in prison; between 100-399 grams is a class 1 felony with a penalty of 6-30 years in prison; between 400-899 grams is a class 1 felony with a penalty of 8-40 years in prison, and the last level, 900 grams or more, is a class 1 felony with a penalty of 10-50 years in prison.

Two pounds of cocaine is equivalent to 907 grams, which is in the highest level of possession.  – READ MORE

