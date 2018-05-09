Weasel Broward schools superintendent blames ‘messy records’ for his Nikolas Cruz lies

Critics have slammed Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie all day amid news that — contrary to Runcie’s repeated claims — Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz was involved in the controversial Promise disciplinary program before becoming a mass killer. Now Runcie is pushing back by blaming scattered record-keeping and insisting he gave the best information he had at the time about Cruz’s participation in Promise.

Broward schools Superintendent Robert Runcie insists the school district gave the best information it had on Nikolas Cruz’s Promise involvement at the time, says there was no intent to mislead https://t.co/nxedin87Zi — Brittany Shammas (@britsham) May 7, 2018

In a phone interview with New Times this afternoon, the superintendent said the district keeps student data in multiple systems — sometimes only in paper files, which took time to review. Runcie acknowledged that the revelation about Cruz’s Promise participation has further damaged the public’s trust in the district, though he insisted officials were trying to be transparent.

“It does put a dent in our credibility, but what I’ll say is that what we’re trying to do is balance being as responsive as we can with the information that we have,” he said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1