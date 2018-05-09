Louise Mensch defends slavery role-player Eric Schneiderman; Blames Putin for downfall

As we told you earlier, former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was forced to resign yesterday after Ronan Farrow nuked him with an article in the New Yorker with allegations he was physically abusive to four women.

This is absolutely terrible. It’s a pack of lies about @AGSchneiderman and a victory for @PutinRF. And – it won’t save @realDonaldTrump from one goddamned thing. — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) May 8, 2018

They aren’t true. Physical horseplay including slapping, spanking, wrestling and so forth goes on ALL THE TIME by consent in bedrooms all over America. I’ve zero doubts anything @Schneiderman did here was consensual. His ex-wife was eloquent on his character and conduct. — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) May 8, 2018

Anti-Trump Louise Mensch, however, quickly defended the slavery role-player and blamed — wait for it — Russia and Vladimir Putin for his downfall – READ MORE

