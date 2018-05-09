U.S. Budget Just Made History: Best Month Ever

In April, the federal government took in a record sum of $515 billion in taxes, according to a newly released Congressional Budget Office report. During that time, we spent $297 billion. Yes, you read that correctly: We actually took in more than we spent — a lot more. That $218 billion surplus is, in fact, a new record, beating the previous record set back in 2001 ($190 billion) by $28 billion.

As The Washington Times points out, the amount of the surplus surprised CBO analysts, who were predicting about $40 billion less, though some of that has to do with a shift in timing of payments. In its report, the CBO suggests that the unexpectedly high tax revenues was a result of “stronger-than-expected” economic growth last year and in early 2018.

“Those payments were mostly related to economic activity in 2017 and may reflect stronger-than-expected income growth in that year,” reads the summary. “Part of the strength in receipts also may reflect larger-than-anticipated payments for economic activity in 2018. The reasons for the added revenues will be better understood as more detailed information becomes available later this year.” – READ MORE

