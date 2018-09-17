Weak GOP Buckles on Thursday Kavanaugh Supreme Court Vote

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday invited Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who accused him of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford, to a public hearing next week, while multiple sources tell Fox News Thursday’s vote has been postponed.

Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced the hearing “to give these recent allegations a full airing.”

“As I said earlier, anyone who comes forward as Dr. Ford has done deserves to be heard,” Grassley said in a statement, which noted he had tried to have the panel’s staff conduct phone interviews with both Kavanaugh and Ford.

Meanwhile, sources said Thursday’s vote on whether to recommend Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate has been delayed. READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1