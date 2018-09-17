Trump Just Dropped the Big One on DOJ & FBI; Unprecedented Show of Muscle from White House

President Trump dropped a bank safe on the heads of the corrupt Justice Department late Monday, demading declassification of FISA courts documents, FBI reports and the texts of former top FBI officials.

This is an unprecedented show of muscle by Trump and his White House.

Trump ordered the declassification of several key documents related to the FBI’s probe of Russian actions during the 2016 presidential election, including 21 pages of an application for a renewed surveillance warrant against former campaign aide Carter Page, and text messages from disgraced FBI figures Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump had ordered the documents released “[a]t the request of a number of committees of Congress, and for reasons of transparency.”

The documents to be declassified also include 12 FBI reports on interviews with Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all other applications to surveil Carter Page.

Trump also ordered the Justice Department to release text messages from a number of the key players in the Russia investigation “without redaction” — including Ohr, Strzok, Lisa Page, former FBI Director James Comey, and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. READ MORE:

This story is developing.

