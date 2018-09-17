Roseanne Barr Furious After ABC Kills Off Her Pro-Trump Character With Opioid Overdose

Barr said in an interview on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show Walk Away that her character will die of an overdose

“Oh ya, they killed her,” she said. “They have her die of an opioid overdose.”

Barr called the decision “cynical and horrible.”

“She should have died as a hero or not at all,” Barr said in the interview. “It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show.” READ MORE;

