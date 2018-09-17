    True Pundit

    Entertainment Politics

    Roseanne Barr Furious After ABC Kills Off Her Pro-Trump Character With Opioid Overdose

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Barr said in an interview on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show Walk Away that her character will die of an overdose

    “Oh ya, they killed her,” she said. “They have her die of an opioid overdose.”

    Barr called the decision “cynical and horrible.”

    “She should have died as a hero or not at all,” Barr said in the interview. “It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show.” READ MORE;

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Roseanne Barr says her character will die of opioid overdose on ‘The Conners’
    Roseanne Barr says her character will die of opioid overdose on ‘The Conners’

    Roseanne Barr said her namesake character will be killed off during the upcoming spinoff 'The Conners' in the wake of the controversy surrounding Barr's derogatory tweets. Barr said in an interview on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show Walk Away that her character will die of an overdose “Oh ya, they killed her,” she said. “They have her die of…

    WGN-TV WGN-TV
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: