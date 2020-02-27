Watchdog Group Asks Congress to Investigate How Devin Nunes Is Funding His Lawsuits

A nonpartisan watchdog group is hoping to find out how Congressman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is able to pay for the numerous lawsuits that he’s filing against the media and an online cow.

On Wednesday, the Campaign Legal Center sent a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics asking them to “investigate whether Representative Devin Nunes is receiving free legal services in violation of the Rules of the House of Representatives.”

The group also noted, “House rules prohibit a Member from receiving free legal services, unless the Member establishes a Legal Expense Fund. According to the House Legislative Resource Center, Representative Nunes has not filed any of the required reports to establish an LEF.”

After noting that Nunes has been an especially litigious member of Congress, the letter reads, “There are three permissible sources of payment for legal services under House rules: a legal expense fund, campaign funds, or Representative Nunes’s personal funds.” – READ MORE

