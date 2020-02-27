Northern California has 1st coronavirus case of unknown origin, CDC says

The nation’s first coronavirus case of unknown origin has been confirmed in Northern California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday.

“It is a confirmed case. There is one in Northern California,” CDC spokesman Scott Pauley told the Sacramento Bee.

The new case brings the number of infected in the United States to 60, which includes people who’ve been repatriated to the U.S. The CDC said the person contracted the virus without traveling outside the U.S. or coming into close contact with another infected patient, The Washington Post reported.

The CDC had previously said there are 12 travel-related U.S. cases and two cases “person-to-person spread,” according to its website. The latest case brings the total number of those detected in the U.S. to 15.

The news comes as fear over the virus continues to spread worldwide, prompting governments to take extreme measures. President Trump said a vaccine was being developed and “coming along very well” during a Wednesday evening news conference at the White House. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --