Report: Flight Attendant Working from LAX Diagnosed with Coronavirus

A Korean Air flight attendant who worked flights from Los Angeles International Airport has been infected with the deadly coronavirus, according to South Korean national daily newspaper, JoongAng Ilbo.

The attendant, 24, was confirmed that to contracted the virus on Tuesday. Local media reported that the woman serviced flights from Seoul–Incheon International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport between February 19 and 20. She also worked a flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Seoul on February 15, according to South Korea’s Center for Disease Control. Korean Air has shut down its operations center at the Seoul airport to quarantine the area.

As of Wednesday, 1,200 people in South Korea have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The illness has killed 11 people there.

As the new coronavirus, which was first found in China, has begun to sweep through South Korea, soldiers stationed in close quarters on bases throughout the country are at particular risk. Already 20 South Korean soldiers and one American have tested positive. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --