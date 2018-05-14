World
WATCH: Zoo Owners Accused of Taking Bear to Dairy Queen for Ice Cream
Two owners of a zoo in Alberta, Canada, are facing charges for allegedly taking a young bear through a Dairy Queen drive-thru to get ice cream.
CTV News reported that Doug Bos and Debbie Rowland, owners of Discovery Wildlife Park in Alberta, plan to plead guilty to two counts—one for taking the bear out for ice cream and one for failing to properly notify the provincial government before taking the bear off zoo property on several other occasions.
“What we got charged for under the act was that we failed to notify them that we were going to do those things,” Bos told CTV. “We were busy. We made a mistake, and we didn’t email them and tell them.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Two owners of a zoo in Alberta, Canada, are facing charges for allegedly taking a young bear through a Dairy Queen drive-thru to get ice cream.