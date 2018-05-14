ISIS-led terrorist attacks on three Christian churches in Indonesia leave 13 dead, 40 wounded

At least 13 people were killed and 40 were wounded after a family of six carried out suicide attacks against Christians attending Sunday services at three churches in Surabaya, Indonesia’s second-largest city, Reuters news reported.

Police said the family was among 500 Islamic State sympathizers who had returned to the country from Syria.

Homegrown militancy is rising in Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, Reuters reported.

“The husband drove the car, an Avanza, that contained explosives and rammed it into the gate in front of that church,” East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera reportedly said at a press conference at the regional police headquarters in Surabaya.

The wife and two daughters carried out an attack at a second church, while two other children rode a motorbike and had a bomb across their laps, the report stated. – READ MORE

