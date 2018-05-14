Mark Warner: Trump Aides’ Contacts With Russians Could Be ‘Coincidences,’ Not Collusion

The top Democrat on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence acknowledged in a recent interview that contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russians could be “a set of coincidences” rather than collusion.

“I’m reserving my final judgement until we’ve seen all the witnesses we need to see, and we’ve gotten all the facts. So I’m going to hold off,” Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said in an interview with The New Yorker’s David Remnick when asked whether he believes that Trump associates conspired with the Kremlin to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Warner and North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, the Republican chair of the Senate panel, have since Jan. 2017 led an investigation into Russian interference in the election.

Warner said that the committee is still receiving documents and information for the investigation. The panel is also still conducting interviews of Trump associates. Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg is set to be interviewed this week.

“I’m not going to weigh in until we see everyone,” Warner said.

Remnick asked Warner whether he believes members of the campaign directly coordinated with Russians or, instead, whether Trump associates who met with Russians were merely “duped.”

“This may all be simply a set of coincidences or it may be … it was not the sophistication to realize what was happening,” said Warner. – READ MORE

