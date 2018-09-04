WATCH: WWII Veteran Skydives to Celebrate His 100th Birthday

A 30-year Army veteran who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War celebrated his 100th birthday by going skydiving.

Polito “Paul” Olivas has more than 300 jumps under his belt — including with the famed 101st Airborne on D-Day — so when his centennial birthday came around, he knew exactly what he wanted to do: go skydiving one more time.

“After you get to 100, then you go to 101, 102, I wanted to do it before I got too old,” Olivas told KITV.

Last Wednesday, the former Green Beret jumped tandem from a plane 14,000 feet in the air over Oahu's North Shore, landing at Dillingham Airfield.