Filmmaker Wears T-Shirt Claiming Accused Predator Harvey Weinstein Is Innocent

Director Luciano Silighini Garagnani made quite a statement at this year’s Venice Film Festival, which began on August 29 and runs through September 8 this year.

While walking the red carpet for the premiere of the upcoming movie “Suspiria,” the filmmaker revealed a homemade T-shirt.

The shirt showed an image of disgraced producer and alleged sexual predator Harvey Weinstein along with the caption, “Harvey Weinstein is innocent.”

Thanks for letting us know you've probably also sexually abused women. Luciano Silighini Garagnani, everyone. Don't trust or support this piece of trash! pic.twitter.com/OfOarYg6HC — 🤠 (@gaydisasters) September 2, 2018

Weinstein is embroiled in a a court case and has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women- READ MORE

Nbc News Covered Up A Credible Rape Allegation Against Harvey Weinstein, According To Sources Who Spoke To The New York Times And Daily Beast.

“Three days before Ronan [Farrow] and I were going to head to L.A. to interview a woman with a credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein, I was ordered to stop, not to interview this woman,” an NBC News whistleblower told the far-left New York Times. “And to stand down on the story altogether.”

“Farrow was prepared to fly to California to interview a woman who was going to claim in silhouette on camera that Weinstein had raped her,” reports the far-left Daily Beast. “Farrow wanted to publish this interview and what he had already gathered, but network higher-ups said he needed more and would not allow Farrow to use an NBC News crew for the interview[.]”

The NBC News whistleblower is Rich McHugh, a 43-year-old producer who worked closely with Farrow on the Weinstein story. He left his job at NBC’s investigative unit some two weeks ago for an opportunity to work for Al Gore on a climate change documentary.

In order to tell his Weinstein story, Farrow was eventually forced to take his reporting to the New Yorker, where it was published two months later and won a Pulitzer Prize. Farrow felt he had no choice because NBC refused to run the story, kept putting him off, kept telling him the story was not solid enough. – READ MORE