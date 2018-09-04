Andrew Cuomo Mourns Death of NY Community Leader Una Clarke (She’s Alive)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Raised Eyebrows Monday Morning After The New York Democrat Mistakenly Mourned The Death Of Una Clarke — A Prominent Member Of The Caribbean-american Community.

Cuomo made the gaffe at a community breakfast, where he offered remarks celebrating the achievements of Caribbean-Americans and paid homage to major figures of the community, including Bill Howard, a longtime organizer of the West Indian Day parade.

“Una Clarke, God rest her soul,” Cuomo said, which was met with “loud gasps” at a breakfast following the West Indian Day parade, according to the New York Post. The 2020 hopeful quickly corrected the gaffe with: “Una Clarke, who is with us here today.”

“Every community that comes to this country has obstacles that they have to face. And every community has pathfinders and leaders who overcome those obstacles,” Cuomo continued. “West Indian community, Shirley Chisholm, God rest her soul. Una Clarke, God rest her soul. [Crowd reacts] Una Clarke – who is with us here today. Sorry, sorry. Bill Howard, God rest his soul. – READ MORE

Cuomo made the remark during a Democratic primary debate with actress Cynthia Nixon at Hofstra University Wednesday night.

Cuomo has been pulled to the left by Nixon, a progressive who advocates the legalization of cannabis, universal healthcare and abolishing ICE.

When the topic of immigration came up, Cuomo defended his record of opposing President Donald Trump’s policies and took a shot at ICE.

“New York State is the state that is suing Donald Trump for ripping babies from the arms of their mothers, New York State is the state that says we will not cooperate with ICE, they’re a bunch of thugs,” Cuomo said. “We said we will sue them if they violate any criminal laws in the state of New York.” – READ MORE