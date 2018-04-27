WATCH: Wounded Warrior Gets On Stage, Tells Amazing Story About The First Time He Met Trump

President Trump was honoring Wounded Warriors Thursday when one man got on stage and told an amazing story about the first time he met Trump.

The room erupted into laughter and applause. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1