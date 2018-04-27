Politics TV
WATCH: Wounded Warrior Gets On Stage, Tells Amazing Story About The First Time He Met Trump
President Trump was honoring Wounded Warriors Thursday when one man got on stage and told an amazing story about the first time he met Trump.
The room erupted into laughter and applause. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
President Trump was honoring Wounded Warriors Thursday when one man got on stage and told an amazing story about the first time he met Trump. The room erupted into laughter and applause. WATCH: "Thank
The Daily Caller