Comey Runs Straight Up Deep State Cover During CNN Town Hall – ‘That’s Nonsense’ (VIDEO)

James Comey flatly stated during CNN’s Wednesday town hall in Williamsburg, Virginia that there is no “deep state.”

“I hear this term deep state all the time,” the former FBI director claimed. “There is no deep state, but there is a deep culture and a commitment to the rule of law, equal protection of the laws.”

“The fundamental values that are at the core of our constitution that runs really deep in the FBI, the Justice Department as a whole, the intelligence community. The United States military services.” – READ MORE

