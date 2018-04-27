True Pundit

Trump SLAMS Comey: ‘He’s either very sick or very dumb’

President Trump said Friday that former FBI Director James B. Comey is either “very sick or very dumb” for not admitting to leaking classified information.

“Is everybody believing what is going on. James Comey can’t define what a leak is. He illegally leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION but doesn’t understand what he did or how serious it is. He lied all over the place to cover it up. He’s either very sick or very dumb. Remember sailor!” Mr. Trump tweeted. – READ MORE

