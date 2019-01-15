WATCH: Women’s March President Defends Calling Farrakhan ‘Greatest Of All Time’

Women’s March co-president Tamika Mallory defended calling anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan the “greatest of all time” during an interview on Monday as the leftist organization has seen a massive decline in support amid allegations of anti-Semitism and racism.

Women's March President Tamika Mallory defends calling anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan the "greatest of all time" "I didn’t call him the greatest of all time because of his rhetoric I called him the greatest of all time because of what he’s done in black communities" pic.twitter.com/C07I6t2x7f — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 14, 2019

Mallory’s defense of her statement comes after the Women’s March has been embroiled in months of controversy after Women’s March founder Teresa Shook said that the group has “allowed anti-Semitism, anti-LBGTQIA sentiment and hateful, racist rhetoric to become a part of the platform by their refusal to separate themselves from groups that espouse these racist, hateful beliefs.”

Mallory defended her support for Farrakhan — who has praised Hitler as being a “very great man”— on ABC’s “The View,” where she insisted that she was not referring to his “rhetoric.”

“You came under some fire for your relationship with Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam,” leftist co-host Sunny Hostin said. “Now, he’s known for being anti-Semitic, for being homophobic, but you do attend his events and you posted I believe a photo together calling him the ‘GOAT,’ which means the greatest of all-time.” – READ MORE