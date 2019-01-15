Trump Rejects Proposal to Temporarily Reopen Gov’t

President Donald Trump said Monday he is against a proposal to reopen the government only temporarily while lawmakers continuing negotiating about financing for a border security wall.

Trump has made clear he will not sign any more spending bills that do not include funding for a border wall.

The refusal of Democratic leaders to give him anything is what eventually led to a government shutdown on December 22.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) had hoped to get the president to agree to the short-term spending bill — but he rejected the idea.

“I did reject it, yes,” Trump told reporters outside the White House before leaving for a trip to New Orleans today, as the Associated Press reported.

“I’m not interested. I want to get it solved. I don’t want to just delay it.”- READ MORE