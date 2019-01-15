Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Miss Another Week Of Work Despite Clean Bill Of Health

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been given a clean bill of health by doctors, and her cancer is reportedly in remission, but she will miss at least one more week of work, according to the New York Daily News.

The 85-year-old Justice is reportedly “progressing fine, and no further treatment is planned” the outlet says, and the two cancerous growths the justice had removed from her lungs last month represented the extent of the disease. The cancer has not returned, though Ginsburg will remain under observation.

“Her recovery from surgery is on track,” Ginsburg’s spokeswoman told media. “Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required.”

Ginsburg missed a full week of work on the Supreme Court bench last week, preferring to analyze cases in front of the court through pleadings and transcripts of oral arguments. Ginsburg’s staff assured the Supreme Court and well-wishers that the Justice was simply resting comfortably at home and that she is confident she can give the same attention to her cases, despite being outside of the courtroom. – READ MORE