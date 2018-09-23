WATCH: Women Defend Brett Kavanaugh to CNN — ‘She’s Also Destroying His Life’

CNN interviewed a group of Republican women who vociferously defended Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh during Thursday’s broadcast of “Anderson Cooper 360” Thursday night.

That feeling when your panel makes you look like a jack a$$ on your own show 😂 These are empowered women!!! pic.twitter.com/S8gAqJ5Esc — Oak-town ☢ Unfiltered [ Activated] (@hrtablaze) September 21, 2018

“Show of hands. How many of you believe Judge Kavanaugh when he says this didn’t happen?” CNN reporter Randi Kaye asked a group of women.

All of the women answered that they believed him.

“Because one woman made an allegation–sorry, I don’t buy it,” a woman named Lourdes Castillo de la Pena said in part. – READ MORE

As the political fight over the sexual assault allegation made against Brett Kavanaugh intensifies, Democrats are indicating that — even if confirmed — they intend to drag the fight over his Supreme Court nomination past November, raising the possibility of an impeachment push.

However, if Republicans confirm Kavanaugh before November, Democrats have indicated that the fight would not be over are raising the prospect of further investigations and even impeachment.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said that “as soon as Democrats get gavels”, the party will investigate the Kavanaugh allegations even if he is confirmed and sitting on the Supreme Court.

“This is such bad practice that even if they were to ram this guy through, as soon as Democrats get gavels we’re going to want to get to the bottom of this,” he said on CNN.

When pressed as to whether he was saying Democrats would investigate a sitting Supreme Court justice, Whitehouse said he was “confident of that.”

“And I think we’ll also be investigating why the FBI stood down its background investigation when this came up in this particular background,” he said. – READ MORE