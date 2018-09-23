Hillary Clinton to Stephen Colbert: FBI Must Investigate Brett Kavanaugh (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton Told Stephen Colbert Friday That The Fbi Needs To Investigate The Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Brett Kavanaugh.

The two-time presidential loser appeared on the anti-Trump late-night show to publicize the paperback version of her book What Happened. Inevitably, the conversation turned to the 36-year-old allegations against the supreme court nominee.

On Friday, Hillary not only called for the FBI to get involved, she also accused Republicans, who are now in a second week of delay, of rushing things.

Republicans are “trying to rush this through to the detriment of the American public who deserves to have answers to whatever charges might be presented,” she said. – READ MORE

As the political fight over the sexual assault allegation made against Brett Kavanaugh intensifies, Democrats are indicating that — even if confirmed — they intend to drag the fight over his Supreme Court nomination past November, raising the possibility of an impeachment push.

However, if Republicans confirm Kavanaugh before November, Democrats have indicated that the fight would not be over are raising the prospect of further investigations and even impeachment.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said that “as soon as Democrats get gavels”, the party will investigate the Kavanaugh allegations even if he is confirmed and sitting on the Supreme Court.

“This is such bad practice that even if they were to ram this guy through, as soon as Democrats get gavels we’re going to want to get to the bottom of this,” he said on CNN.

When pressed as to whether he was saying Democrats would investigate a sitting Supreme Court justice, Whitehouse said he was “confident of that.”

“And I think we’ll also be investigating why the FBI stood down its background investigation when this came up in this particular background,” he said. – READ MORE