CALIFORNIA: Children Can Now ‘Aid, Advise And Encourage’ Their Parents Into Killing Themselves

According to LifeNews, SB 282 gives people the freedom to essentially convince loved ones that assisted suicide is the best option if they are terminally ill. Impatient about an inheritance? “Dad, call Dr. Kevorkian.” Hospital bills going up? “Mom, here’s a brochure.” Tired of taking care of them? “Hey, it’s quick and painless.”

The bill’s legalization comes on the heels of Gov. Jerry Brown signing into law the California’s End of Life Option Act, which legalized assisted suicide. Despite opposition from Life Legal, the bill has largely gone unchallenged thanks to California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a man who “charged David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt with 15 felony counts” for exposing Planned Parenthood’s role in the sale of fetal body parts obtained during abortions.– READ MORE

Despite efforts by state legislators at creating a socialist utopia, California still has the highest poverty rate in the nation at 19%, despite a 1.4% decrease from last year according to the Census Bureau.

Poverty and income figures released Wednesday reveal that over 7 million Californians are struggling to get by in the second most expensive state to live in, according to the Council for Community and Economic Research‘s 2017 Annual Cost of Living Index.

And while California has a “vigorous economy and a number of safety net programs to aid needy residents,” according to the Sacramento Bee, one out of every five residents is suffering economic hardship – which is fueled in large part by sky-high housing costs, according to Caroline Danielson, policy director at the Public Policy Institute of California.

“We do have a housing crisis in many parts of the state and our poverty rate is highest in Los Angeles County,” she said, adding that cost of living and poverty is often highest in the state’s coastal counties. “When you factor that in we struggle.”

Silicon Valley residents in particular are leaving in droves – more so than any other part of the state. Nearby San Mateo County which is home to Facebook came in Second, while Los Angeles County came in third.- READ MORE