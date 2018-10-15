WATCH: Woman Claims Boy Sexually Assaulted Her, Then Surveillance Video Released

A New York woman is facing significant backlash after she called 911 on a young boy last week, claiming that he sexually assaulted her, when surveillance video of the incident appears to show that he did not do what she claims he did.Teresa Klein told police that the boy “grabbed” her “a-s” at a Sahara Deli Market in Brooklyn, Pix11 reported.

Speaking to the local media outlet, Klein still claims that she was sexually assaulted despite surveillance video that was released which does not appear to support her claims.- READ MORE