Rapper T.I. Slams Kanye West and Donald Trump with Video Featuring Nude Melania Impersonator

Rapper T.i. Unleashed A Teaser Of His New Music Video Friday Slamming Kanye West And President Donald Trump And Featuring A Fully Nude Stripper Impersonating First Lady Melania Trump.

The actor and rapper dropped the video on October 12 after fellow rapper and one-time collaborator Kanye West met with President Donald Trump in the oval office. The not safe for work clip features T.I. hanging around in the Oval Office after the president is seen flying off on Marine One. The rapper then sits behind the Resolute Desk smoking a cigar as a woman who looks like Melania Trump comes in wearing that famous “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” coat.

But then the woman casts off the coat to reveal she is naked underneath. She then begins cavorting with T.I. as the pair deface the Oval Office with spray paint. – READ MORE