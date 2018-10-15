    True Pundit

    Poll: Biden Leads Field of 2020 Democratic Hopefuls

    Former Vice President Joe Biden Is Leading The Field Of Prospective 2020 Democratic Candidates, According To A Recent Poll From Cnn.

    The CNN/SSRS poll, which surveyed 1,009 adults between October 4 and 7, found that one-third—or 33 percent—of Democrats and independents who leaned Democratic thought Biden would be the most likely to take on President Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

    Those polled also thought it is more likely that Trump would win a second term—46 percent of respondents said Trump would win re-election while 47 percent said he would not win re-election. – READ MORE

