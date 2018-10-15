Politics
Poll: Biden Leads Field of 2020 Democratic Hopefuls
Former Vice President Joe Biden Is Leading The Field Of Prospective 2020 Democratic Candidates, According To A Recent Poll From Cnn.
The CNN/SSRS poll, which surveyed 1,009 adults between October 4 and 7, found that one-third—or 33 percent—of Democrats and independents who leaned Democratic thought Biden would be the most likely to take on President Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
The first @CNN numbers for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination just released this morning:
Biden 33%
Sanders 13%
Harris 9%
Warren 8%
Booker 5%
Kerry 5%
Bloomberg 4%
O’Rourke 4%
Holder 3%
Garcetti 2%
Avenatti 1%
Gillibrand 1%
Klobuchar 1%
Patrick 1%
Bullock <1%
Delaney <1%
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 14, 2018
Those polled also thought it is more likely that Trump would win a second term—46 percent of respondents said Trump would win re-election while 47 percent said he would not win re-election. – READ MORE