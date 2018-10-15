Poll: Biden Leads Field of 2020 Democratic Hopefuls

Former Vice President Joe Biden Is Leading The Field Of Prospective 2020 Democratic Candidates, According To A Recent Poll From Cnn.

The CNN/SSRS poll, which surveyed 1,009 adults between October 4 and 7, found that one-third—or 33 percent—of Democrats and independents who leaned Democratic thought Biden would be the most likely to take on President Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The first @CNN numbers for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination just released this morning: Biden 33%

Sanders 13%

Harris 9%

Warren 8%

Booker 5%

Kerry 5%

Bloomberg 4%

O’Rourke 4%

Holder 3%

Garcetti 2%

Avenatti 1%

Gillibrand 1%

Klobuchar 1%

Patrick 1%

Bullock <1%

Delaney <1% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 14, 2018

Those polled also thought it is more likely that Trump would win a second term—46 percent of respondents said Trump would win re-election while 47 percent said he would not win re-election. – READ MORE