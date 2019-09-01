WATCH: Woman borrows cop’s badge and gun to get some free snacks, and pulls the race card when she’s caught

A woman is in big trouble with the cops after pretending to be a cop just for the sake of getting some free snacks from a convenience store in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Parole officer Brandi Green waited in the car at the QuikTrip gas station as her friend Pektra LaQuiche Edgerton borrowed her badge and gun in order to score some free snacks.

Some convenience stores offer free drinks and snacks to first responders out of respect.

Edgerton was caught, however, when a real police officer in the store saw her use the badge for her ill-gotten snacks, and didn't recognize her as a fellow officer.