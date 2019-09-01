WATCH: Trey Gowdy Rips into James Comey, Says He’ll Apologize to Him ‘When It Snows in Hell’

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) (shown above) went off on former FBI director James Comey during a new interview on Fox News after the latter claimed he was owed apologies as a result of the newly released Department of Justice’s IG report.

In a Friday night interview, Gowdy was asked about Comey’s recent comments that apologies from people who “defamed” him “would be nice,” as Fox News reported.

Gowdy went on to describe Comey as a “two-time offender,” pointing out that Michael Horowitz, the DOJ’s inspector general — who was appointed by Barack Obama — “also dinged him for his handling of the Clinton email investigation.”

“If that is your goal in life to just not meet every essential element of a criminal offense and you think you should be congratulated and apologized to simply because you were not indicted, you better give back some of those ‘Higher Loyalty’ speaking fees,” Gowdy added, referring to Comey’s recent book.

When asked once again if he would ever apologize to Comey, Gowdy responded, “What temperature is it in hell right now? Is it snowing? When it snows in hell, you let me know.” – READ MORE