Seventh Illegal Alien Accused Of Sex Crime In Sanctuary County Over Last Month

An illegal alien has been arrested in Montgomery County, Maryland, for alleged sex crimes. This is the seventh such case involving an illegal alien since the end of July.

“Emilio Carrasco-Hernandez, 37, of Hyattsville, is currently charged with second-degree rape, sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense,” ABC 7’s Kevin Lewis reported. “According to ICE, Carrasco-Hernandez is a Honduran national living in the U.S. illegally. In April 2017, a federal immigration judge deported the then 35-year-old. He later illegally re-entered the U.S. on an unknown date and by unknown means.”

NEW: 37yo Emilio Carrasco-Hernandez raped a 15yo girl in a Silver Spring home they shared, cops say. The victim had “stinging” pain after the attack. This is at least the seventh undocumented immigrant arrested in Montgomery County, Md. on rape/sex abuse charges since July 25. pic.twitter.com/Twu3xw7n9w — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 31, 2019

Lewis has reported extensively on crimes perpetrated by illegal aliens in Montgomery County, which also has a heavy presence of MS-13 gang activity.

Late this week, Lewis reported that Nestor Lopez-Guzman, a 21-year-old Salvadoran national illegally residing in the U.S., had allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl and her younger brother. – READ MORE