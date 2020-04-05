WATCH: Wisconsin dairy farmers dumping milk as prices fall

Dairy farmers across Wisconsin are dumping their milk into drains and other outlets rather than sending it to market as milk prices continue to tumble during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While many grocers are limiting the amount of milk individual consumers can buy, the dairy industry is reeling from decreased demand due to the widespread closures of restaurants and other food service buyers — leading dairy cooperatives to ask farmers to discard fresh milk in an effort to prop up prices.

“We never thought this would happen,” dairy farmer Ryan Elbe told the Detroit Free Press. “Everybody’s rushing to the grocery store to get food, and we have food that’s literally being dumped down the drain.”

Earlier this week, roughly 115 large Wisconsin dairy operations ditched their products, according to WISC-TV, and Elbe’s was one of them. – READ MORE

