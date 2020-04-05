Donald Trump: ‘I Think a Lot of People Cheat with Mail-in Voting’

President Donald Trump on Friday denounced the idea of mail voting, saying that it was a way for people to cheat.

“I think a lot of people cheat with mail-in voting,” Trump said. “I think people should vote with ID, with Voter ID.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several other prominent Democrats, as well as failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, have used the coronavirus crisis to push for nationwide mail-in elections.

“The reason they don’t want voter ID is because they intend to cheat,” Trump said.

Trump endorsed voter ID, reminding reporters that Americans used photo IDs for all kinds of transactions. He also said that it was important for Americans to be present in a polling station to vote. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --