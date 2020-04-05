Meghan Markle Demands She Only Works With A-List Directors As She Resumes Hollywood Career

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially stopped being senior members of the British royal family on Wednesday months after they announced their decision to step away and move to North America. Now, Meghan is reportedly planning to make her return to acting, but she’s determined to only do so on her terms.

An inside source told Daily Mail that Meghan, 38, only wants to work with A-list directors in the hopes that she will secure a breakout role that will finally get her taken seriously as an actress. She is reportedly worried that critics will be especially hard on her, so she wants to make sure that only the best of the best directors are attached to her projects.

The source said that Meghan has “been telling her agents that she wants Ava DuVernay involved, and that they need to find the right script.” While Meghan has already been flooded with offers, the insider said that “she thinks the majority of them are cheesy and beneath her.”

“Meghan is worried that she won’t be taken seriously as an actress,” the source said. “Meghan has made it clear to her team that she will only work with A-list directors, but she doesn’t understand that this doesn’t necessarily mean they want to work with her.”

“This could end up being a very lengthy and tedious process because Meghan wants to control every aspect of whatever project she ends up doing,” the source continued. – READ MORE

